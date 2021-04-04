Easter fete a low key affair in Hyderabad

Several churches, which organised services for followers, not only followed strict Covid-19 precautions, but also aired the service on various platforms

By | Namrata Srivastava | Published: 11:41 pm

Hyderabad: Easter is celebrated with midnight church services, family get-togethers and elaborate lunches every year. However, owing to the nationwide rise in Covid-19 cases, this year several people had to go for low-key celebrations for the day marking the Resurrection of Christ.

Several churches, which organised services for followers, not only followed strict Covid-19 precautions, but also aired the service on various platforms.

Father Vijay J of St Theresa Church, Sanathnagar, said, “We realised that many people would want to be a part of this celebration, as we couldn’t celebrate Easter last year. However, we live-streamed the services on our YouTube and Facebook pages as we didn’t want many people to crowd the churches. Hopefully, next year’s Easter will be a great celebration.”

Several Christian families in the city opted for attending the church services from home.

Jacqueline Xavier, well-known fitness trainer from the city, for whom Easter is a big festival, chose to celebrate the festival safely at her house. “We go to church every year. Last year, unfortunately, the nation was locked down due to the pandemic. This year, due to rise in cases we decided to attend the services online. We did all the prayers and meditations, but from our home.”

Anthony Raj, a member of Christian Association attended the morning service with his family. “We ensured we never removed the mask. Congregation was divided in batches, so there weren’t many people. Also, the church authorities didn’t let more than two people share a bench, so social distancing was maintained too. We didn’t want to miss out on going to church.”

He adds, “Every year we host an elaborate lunch for family and friends. However, this year it’s just my immediate family that will be there for the celebrations.”

