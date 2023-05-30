Eat good, feel good: Healthy cafés to visit in Hyderabad

30 May 23

Hyderabad: Dining out has become synonymous with indulging one’s taste buds. But, most of us today are concerned about our health, which resulted in people looking for healthier options and substituting calorie-rich foods with their healthier versions. While most people love food, they are also worried about the calorie intake and are now focusing on eating right. Hence the switch towards healthy food trends! This has also led to restaurants offering healthy food as per customers’ choices and, in turn, gaining popularity among consumers.

Check out the places below for an amazing variety of yummy food, where you don’t have to worry about the number of calories you’re adding to your body:

Yummy Bee

An amazing place for desserts, it is located in Banjara Hills (Street no. 4). It serves some delicious desserts which are sugar-free, maida-free, gluten-free and without any artificial colours. These desserts are made from a secret blend of millets that health-conscious people can indulge in. This summer, try their season’s special – ‘Mango Tres leches’.

Isha Life Mahamudra

Mahamudra is a sophisticated dining restaurant which serves sattvic food. This place has a royal feel with an amazing outdoor seating, and an interesting and unique range of south Indian and north Indian cuisines. The food is made with a lot of millets and veggies, and all the dishes are served in copper plates. Mahamudra is the must-try restaurant in the city.

Must-try: Kollu soup, Ragi kanji, Bisi bele godhi

Sage Farm Café

The café, which is located in Jubilee Hills, is one of the first cafés to introduce the concept of farm-to-table meals in Hyderabad. It is well-known for its fresh, healthy and protein-rich food, and the ingredients for the meals are meticulously hand-picked from their farms, from pizza, salads to rice bowls and soups.

Must-try: Protein punch salad, Mashed chickpea & feta sandwich, Ridge gourd and chilli pizza.

— Rithika Katare