Choomantar 2023: Hyderabad to host international magicians convention

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:18 PM, Wed - 24 May 23

Hyderabad: In order to keep the fading art of magic alive and encourage people to take up magic as a profession, the Magicians Academy is conducting an international magicians convention, Choomantar 2023, on July 10 and 11 at Harihara Kala Bhavan, Secunderabad.

Many renowned national and international magicians are set to take part in Choomantar 2023 to entertain the live audience.

Indian magicians such as Sushil Jaiswal, Badashah Khan, Samir Patel, Kakinada Srinivas, Stick Manohar, and Shubragshu Chakraborty, will be participating.

Workshops, lectures, magic shows, and competitions will be held during the two-day event from 9 am to 10 pm.