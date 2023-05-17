Goan Food Fest at Novotel, Ohri’s unveils Uppu Telugu Kitchen

Ohri’s has unveiled Uppu Telugu Kitchen, a concept restaurant offering authentic traditional Telugu cuisine at Road No 12 Banjara Hills.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 07:41 PM, Wed - 17 May 23

Hyderabad: Novotel Hyderabad Convention Centre in collaboration with Mum’s Kitchen is organising a 10-Day Goan Food Festival from May 19 to 28 between 7 pm and 11 pm with a special brunch on May 21 between 12.30 pm and 3.30 pm.

Mums Kitchen brings in a legacy of more than 25 years with its commitment of preserving Goa’s culinary heritage while embracing the spirit of women’s empowerment, a press release said.

Unveiled

Guests can look forward to savoring authentic Telangana, Konaseema and Rayalaseema delicacies and the menu comprises dishes like the Gongura Mutton, Royyala Vepudu, Kodi Pulusu, and Natu Kodi Fry, which are known for their bold and spicy flavors of Pulao. The restaurant offers an array of vegetarian dishes, featuring a variety of dishes like Pappu, Pulusu, and Sambar, served with rice and roti.