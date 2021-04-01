Eatala Rajender terms Covid-19 pandemic a war like situation

“Ensure there are doctors and healthcare workers so that no patient faces shortage of beds in government hospitals,” he said

Hyderabad: Telangana is at a critical juncture in its fight against Covid pandemic and this is not a time to relax. The pandemic has created a war-like situation and there is a dire need for the health and other departments to rise to the occasion to ensure there are no deaths due to Covid-19 in the coming months, Health Minister, Eatala Rajender said.

Interacting with superintendents of teaching hospitals under Director of Medical Education (DME) and hospitals under Telangana Vaidya Vidhan Parishad (TVVP) on Thursday, Rajender directed senior health officials to ensure there was adequate stocks and supply of vital medical equipment including PPE kits, Remdesivir, N95 masks, liquid oxygen tanks and bulk stock supply of medical oxygen cylinders.

“Ensure there are doctors and healthcare workers so that no patient faces shortage of beds in government hospitals. If need arises, appoint healthcare workers on a temporary basis. We must make sure patients do not face any difficulties,” he said.

Later, the Minister held a video conference with all the District Medical and Health Officers from across Telangana. “The field level workers in Telangana must play an important role in preventing the spread of Covid infections. All fever cases at the ground level in villages and districts must be followed-up,” he said.

The Health Minister, Eatala Rajender urged personnel in the health department to avoid taking leaves, as the Covid vaccination drive and fight against the pandemic must continue even during holidays.

“Following instructions from the Union Ministry, we have decided to conduct vaccination during Sundays and other government holidays. I would urge healthcare workers from the department not to apply for leave at this critical point of time. There is no question of a lockdown and hence preventive measures must be taken to ensure normal life is not affected,” he said.

The Minister has directed DM&HOs that share boundaries with neighbouring States including Maharashtra and Karnataka, to be extra alert and make sure preventive measures are taken-up by the general public.

Secretary, Health, SAM Rizvi, who also interacted with DM&HOs, said there was adequate supply of doses of vaccine. “Please mobilise individuals above 45 years to the nearest government healthcare facility for vaccination. Also do your best to meet the RT-PCR test targets set to each district,” he directed the health officials.

