These vintage restaurants in Hyderabad are still luring foodies

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 03:22 PM, Tue - 14 June 22

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is undoubtedly the city of many flavours. From piping hot biryani to shawarma to bagara baingan to kebab, the food served in the city of pearls is hands down amongst the best.

Though many fancy restaurants and cafés made their way into the bustling city, there are still a slew of little eateries that are as old as time and have been continuing to hold space in the hearts of locals.

Head to the Old City and you’ll spot jam-packed cafés with people conversing over cups of chai and Osmania biscuits. Most of these cafés are probably older than you.

A visit to Old City is incomplete without having a cup of Irani chai at Nimrah Café. It was started in 1993 by Abood Bin Aslam al Katheri. Farasha café, right beside Nimrah, is also one of the oldest ones that are still succeeding in delighting foodies.

Not just these, Hyderabad is home to many iconic vintage restaurants that were proven to be a foodie paradise over the years.

Famous Ice Cream (1951)

Go in the evening here and you’ll witness huge crowd gathering to have hand-churned ice creams. Many believe that nowhere in the city one can find ice creams as tasty as here. In 1951, Mohammed Haleem set up Famous Ice Cream at MJ Market. And in no time, it caught the fancy of locals for offering seasonal fruit ice creams at affordable rates. If you are craving asli Hyderabadi ice creams, then this is the place!

Gokul Chat (1970s)

No trip to Koti is complete without a trip to Gokul Chat, the most popular snack joint in the city that has been winning hearts for ages now. Premchand Vijayavarg started this chaat bhandar and it is still run by him and his family. It opens at 8.30 am and runs till 11 pm. In case you want to avoid a mad crowd, go here before 5 pm.

Subhan Bakery (1948)

The city might have hundreds of posh bakeries, but this one holds a special space in the heart of locals. Subhan was established in 1948 as a home-based business. It’s been 74 years and the bakery is still popular for its puffs, cakes, and rolls. During Muharram, it serves dum ke roat and nut cookies, that’s now turned into a specialty. It is largely said that former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru used to insist on having the bread here for breakfast during his visits to the city.

Hameedi (1913)

Hameedi is claimed to be the first sweet shop in the city that serves a variety of confectioneries and desserts. Nizam too is said to have tasted the sweets at the shop itself. Till now, they are still the number one choice for the finest Hyderabadi sweets. The place is known for its Jouzi Halwa, Saffron Ashrafi, Badam Ki Jali, Motichur Ke Ladoo, Chandi Ke Ashrafi, Puran Puri, Pure Gee Balushi, Khowa Puri, and Halwa Sohan Tikki.

Hotel Shadab (1953)

This nearly 70-year-old restaurant serves lip-smacking Mughlai-Persian food in the city. No matter whether you love biryani or Irani chai, Hotel Shadab at Old City is a must-visit. At any given time, it is bustling with people with some dining and others waiting for a spot. You will get a taste of asli Hyderabadi biryani here.