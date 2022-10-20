| Ec Not In A Position To Take Action On Irregularities In Elections Says Uttam

EC not in a position to take action on irregularities in elections, says Uttam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:02 PM, Thu - 20 October 22

Hyderabad: Accusing both the TRS (BRS) and BJP of violating rules in the Munugode bypoll, Congress leader and Nalgonda MP N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the Elections Commission was not in a position to take action on irregularities in the election.

To ensure victory, both TRS (BRS) and BJP parties were distributing money and liquor to voters in the constituency. However, Munugode voters were smart and would not fall for the tricks of these two parties and would elect the Congress candidate, he said

Addressing media persons here on Thursday, the Nalgonda MP said in the forthcoming Assembly elections in the State, Congress would be elected to power.

Stating that Congress MP Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra was a big hit, he said it would be even more successful in Telangana. People from different sections would meet Rahul Gandhi during the yatra, which would enter Telangana on October 23 and continue till November 7, he said.

“This Yatra is being conducted in the better interest of the nation and people should turn up in large numbers,” urged Uttam Kumar Reddy.