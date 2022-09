Echoda Inspector Ramesh Babu dies of cardiac arrest in Hyderabad

Published Date - 07:17 PM, Tue - 6 September 22

Ramesh Babu worked as inspector and sub-inspector in different parts of the erstwhile Adilabad district

Adilabad: Ramesh Babu, working as Inspector of Echoda, while undergoing treatment at a hospital after he collapsed due to cardiac arrest, in Hyderabad on Tuesday. He was 53.

Hailing from Khammam district, Ramesh Babu had joined the department in 1996. He worked as inspector and sub-inspector in different parts of the erstwhile Adilabad district. He was survived by a wife and two children. His colleagues and friends recalled that the inspector was a people-friendly police.

