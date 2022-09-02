Mancherial student dies of cardiac arrest in USA

Mancherial: A youngster belonging to Mancherial town, who landed in the United States of America (USA) to pursue Master of Science (MS) recently, died of a heart stroke in the foreign country on Wednesday, shattering dreams of his parents. The incident came to light on Friday.

The student was Malka Sharath Kumar (26), son of Thirupathi, a police constable and resident of Patha Mancherial. Sharath Kumar was hospitalised when he had cardiac arrest while he was in a room of his friends. He breathed his last while being rushed to a hospital. He flew to New York for his higher studies in America on August 23. He initially stayed in a hotel and then shifted to a room with his friends.

Parents of the student told pressmen that the body of their son was preserved at Saint Vincent’s Catholic Medical Centre of New York. They regretted that they were unable to bring it back to Mancherial, considering their weak financial background. They requested both the State and union governments to repatriate it to India and help them in taking glimpse of mortal remains.