Ecom Express sets up grocery fulfilment centre at Medchal

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:06 PM, Wed - 28 September 22

Hyderabad: Logistics services provider Ecom Express Limited set up a grocery fulfilment centre in about 2 lakh sqft at Medchal to cater to an e-grocery player.

It is designed to support over 100 dark stores, where customers collect items they have ordered online. The facility ensures handling, storage and movement of grocery items with labelling, packaging and dispatch services. It will have an average inventory of 7 million items and be capable of processing 8,00,000 throughput at full capacity. It uses vertical reciprocal conveyors, lifts and spiral elevators for mobility and speed.

“We are building a robust fulfillment network in Telangana and will invest in technology, design, solutions, logistics, infrastructure and seller enablement,” said K Satyanarayana, Co-founder and Director, Ecom Express. The new facility will generate direct and indirect employment for more than 1000 people.

It has two fulfilment centres, two hybrid sort and hub centres with a last mile delivery distribution network in the State. The company generated over 5,000 direct and indirect jobs in Telangana, a release said.