Hyderabad: Silicon Labs opens new office at Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 09:12 PM, Wed - 28 September 22

Hyderabad: Silicon Labs, a wireless technology player, announced its new office at Salarpuria Sattva Knowledge City in Hyderabad. This will be Silicon Labs’ largest global centre for engineering and wireless connectivity innovation. It now has 500 engineers across hardware, software, and applications segments and has plans to increase the headcount to 1,500 by 2025.

“Hyderabad is rapidly becoming the top investment destination for the global technology sector. Telangana has successfully created a thriving environment for global companies to access and engage the best talent in the country,” IT and Industries Principal Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said at the inauguration here on Wednesday.

Telangana had identified ‘very large scale integration as a priority sector and conducted capacity building programmes for students together with the industry. It now wants to set up a dedicated incubator for the VLSI startups. However, the success of these kind of incubators depended on the corporate support and mentoring senior engineers and experts can provide, he said, asking Silicon Labs to be part of it.

Telangana is using IoT for getting moisture, humidity, alkalinity, soil and other data for precision agriculture. Telangana is among the top states pushing the frontiers of technology exploration, he said.

“Only 50% people are coming to the office even when everything is becoming normal. We should bring as many people as possible to the office, please push for it,” he said about the industry work trends.

Silicon Labs and IIIT-Hyderabad will launch India’s first campus-wide Wi-SUN network at the IIIT-H Smart City Living Lab on September 29. The network will serve as an innovative street-lighting application, with 30 built-in network nodes connecting the campus street lamps for remote monitoring and control.

“The Hyderabad wireless development centre is instrumental to our innovation and growth,” said Matt Johnson, President and CEO, Silicon Labs.

“Our Hyderabad location will be a CoE for integrated hardware and software platforms, development tools, and new wireless technologies to boost innovation and automation for our customers,” said Manish Kothari, Silicon Labs India Senior Vice President.