ECR to run two special trains between Visakhapatnam and Tirupati

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:21 PM, Sat - 16 April 22

Visakhapatnam: The East Coast Railway has decided to run two weekly special trains between Visakhapatnam and Tirupati to clear extra rush of pilgrims towards Tirupati.

Train No. 08581 Visakhapatnam- Tirupati weekly summer special train will leave Visakhapatnam at 23.00 hrs on Sundays from April 17 to June 26 to reach Tirupati on the next day at 07.30 hrs

In the return direction the train No. 08582 Tirupati- Visakhapatnam weekly summer special will leave Tirupati on Mondays at 21.55hrs from April 18 to June 27 to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 11.00hrs

Stoppages: Duvvada, Anakapalle, Tuni, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, New Guntur, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Srikalahasti and Renigunta between Visakhapatnam and Tirupati

Composition: 3rd AC-3, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-6, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2.

Similarly, train No. 08583 Visakhapatnam- Tirupati weekly summer special train will leave Visakhapatnam on Mondays at 19.00hrs from April 18 to June 27 to reach Tirupati on the next day at 09.15hrs.

In the return direction the train No. 08584 will leave Tirupati at 21.55hrs on Tuesdays from April 19 to June 28 so as to reach Visakhapatnam on the next day at 10.15hrs.

Stoppages: Duvvada, Anakapalle, Annavaram, Samalkot, Rajahmundry, Tadepalligudem, Eluru, Vijayawada, Tenali, Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Srikalahasti and Renigunta.

Composition: 2nd AC-1, 3rd AC-4, Sleeper Class-10, General Second Class-5, Second class cum luggage/ Disabled coaches-2.

