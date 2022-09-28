ED continues to question TRS MLA for 2nd day in FEMA case

By IANS Published: Published Date - 03:33 PM, Wed - 28 September 22

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials were questioning Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) MLA Manchireddy Kishan Reddy for the second consecutive day on Wednesday in connection with a case of alleged violation of Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA).

The ruling party MLA appeared before the ED officials at the agency’s regional office in Hyderabad.

He was grilled by the ED officials for nine hours on Monday. He reportedly appeared before the officials on the second day with records of his bank transactions. He was being questioned about the allegations that he diverted funds to Singapore and Australia in violation of FEMA.

Kishan Reddy, a member of Telangana Legislative Assembly from Ibrahimpatnam constituency near Hyderabad, is also the president of Rangareddy district unit of the TRS.

The MLA was booked by the ED for violating FEMA. He was Monday served notice by the ED directing him to appear before it for questioning.

The TRS leader was also questioned in August. According to sources, the legislator was asked to show his financial transactions of 2015 over his alleged involvement in gambling casinos.

The ED officials reportedly questioned him about his alleged investments in foreign countries and were trying to find out if those investments were made in the form of Hawala transactions.

Kishan Reddy, one of the important leaders of the ruling party, has been playing an active role for the ruling party in its campaign for upcoming by-election to Munugode Assembly constituency.

Meanwhile, Congress leader and former MLA Malreddy Ranga Reddy demanded a multi-agency probe against Kishan Reddy. He alleged that the MLA was involved in several financial irregularities and had stashed money abroad.