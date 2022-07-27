ED conducts raids at two casino organizers in Telangana, Andhra

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 11:27 AM, Wed - 27 July 22

Hyderabad: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has carried raids at the houses of alleged casino organizers Chikkoti Praveen Kumar in Saifabad and Madhava Reddy in Bowenpally in Secunderabad.

These raids were carried out against Kumar and Reddy for allegedly violating FEMA rules. The ED has conducted raids at Kumar’s another house in Andhra Pradesh. They were facing allegations for transferring prize money won in gaming through hawala channels.

The agents allegedly recruited by Kumar and Reddy were hiring customers to All In casino in a hotel in Nepal via West Bengal through special flights.They also organized an event from June 10 to 13.

The agents allegedly collected Rs.3 lakh from each customer belonging to Hyderabad, Guntur, Nellore, Vijayawada and Visakhapatnam.

