ED raids ex-Punjab minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu in food grain scam

A case was registered against 74 accused, including serving (34) and retired officials (3) of FCI, private persons (17) and other entities, they added.

By ANI Published Date - 05:40 PM, Thu - 24 August 23

Ludhiana: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday morning raided former Punjab Cabinet Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu and his close associates in connection with the food grain scam of Punjab, officials said.

According to sources, the action is said to be conducted in connection with the food grain scam of Punjab that took place during Ashu’s tenure as the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs minister.

In January, the central investigating agency recovered Rs 1.03 crore (approx), including in further searches conducted at around 39 locations at Rup Nagar, Sangrur, Morinda, Bassi Pathana Fatehgarh Sahib, Mohali, Gurdaspur, Barnala, Mansa, Bathinda, Sunam, Budlada, Mohali (all in Punjab); Ambala, Gurugram (in Haryana); Kolar, Chikkabalapur (in Karnataka); Chennai (Tamil Nadu), New Delhi, and Chandigarh.

During the investigation, CBI arrested a Manager (Lab), FCI, DO, Chandigarh.

It was alleged that a huge amount of bribe was paid to FCI officials for extending favours to the private nexus operators, and malpractices in daily operations in food grain unloading.

It was also alleged that the officials in conspiracy with rice millers cover up the shortages in stocks and accept low-quality food grains transported to other parts of the country. The rice millers in turn allegedly pay bribe to the officials of FCI.