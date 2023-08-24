Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel’s OSD says ED ‘harassing’ him

Bhopal: A day after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted raids at the residence of the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and political advisor of Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Vinod Verma on Thursday alleged that he was being harassed.

Talking to the media, Verma said, “I have submitted all proofs (bills) to the ED officials saying that whatever they are doing forcefully at home is an illegal andunlawful act. I purchased gold for the first time in 2005 and six other gold items I purchased later. ED officials have taken all the gold, and are asking me to produce all original bills. He said that the raid was a dacoity, “A dacoity took place at my residence yesterday. I was harrassed. Despite producing all the bills of gold jewellery, ED confiscated it,” Verma said.

ED on Wednesday conducted raids at Verma’s residence and office in Raipur and Durg. The raids have sparked political controversy in the poll-bound Chhattisgarh as the chief minister himself posted a message on social media: “Respected Prime Minister and Amit Shah! Thank you very much for the priceless gift you have given me on my birthday by sending ED to my political advisor, OSD and close aides.” Verma on Thursday said, “The paper that they have handed over to me, all details are mentioned in it. I submitted all the bills but they said they are not satisfied with these proofs. They are defining the sections of CRPC and IPC in a new way according to which, one has to produce the mode of payment also.” While the exact case over which the raids were carried out is not clear, paramilitary personnel could be seen outside the residence of Vinod Verma in capital Raipur.