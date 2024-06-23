Telangana: PG aspirants frustrated over NEET postponement

Over 10,000 aspirants from several districts of Telangana and neighboring States like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, had traveled to Hyderabad and made arrangements to stay in hotels located near examination centres.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 June 2024, 04:46 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Post Graduate (PG) medical seat aspirants in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana were left in shock and frustration following the cancellation of NEET-PG, which was scheduled to be held on Sunday.

According to estimates, over 10,000 PG NEET aspirants from several districts of Telangana and neighboring States like Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, had travelled to Hyderabad and made arrangements to stay in hotels located near the NEET PG examination centres.

With the Centre postponing the exams just 10 to 12 hours before the D-day, the majority were upset, angry and frustrated.

Following the paper leak allegations in NEET UG, many PG aspirants said that they have lost trust in the National Testing Agency (NTA), which holds the examinations.

“There is a major trust deficit between NTA and PG aspirants. When an agency can’t hold NEET UG exams properly, how can we expect it to hold PG exams without any glitch? There is a dire need to dissolve the entire NTA body and not just suspend its DG. We demand that the NEET PG exams must be held by thorough professional bodies like UPSC and IIT Joint Admission Board. How come there are no instances of paper leaks in IAS or IIT Advanced examinations?” asks vice-president, Telangana State Medical Council (TSMC), Dr G Srinivas.

Junior doctors in Hyderabad have said that the NEET PG 2024 was originally scheduled to be held in March. “NEET PG 2024 was scheduled to be held on March 3, 2024 and then it was postponed until July 23. Later, for some reason, the NTA decided to prepone the exam from July to June 23. Again, they have postponed until further notice just 12-hours before the examination,” the medicos said.

The anger over frequent changes of dates and postponement of examination was not limited to just Hyderabad, as PG aspirants from across India started venting their ire on multiple social media platforms. The major frustration among aspirants was that many of them had travelled hundreds of kilometers to reach their chosen cities, to appear for the NEET PG exam.