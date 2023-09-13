Editorial: Ethical minefield

Development of synthetic human embryos using stem cells makes a strong case for stringent legislation to curb malpractices

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:45 PM, Wed - 13 September 23

Development of synthetic human embryos using stem cells makes a strong case for stringent legislation to curb malpractices

A recent breakthrough in the development of synthetic human embryos using stem cells, has triggered excitement among the scientific community and raised ethical questions too. A team of researchers from the Weizmann Institute, based in Israel, has announced the creation of an embryo, without using sperm, eggs or a womb, that looks like a textbook example of a real 14-day-old human embryo. It even released hormones that turned a pregnancy test positive in the lab. Any research involving human embryos is fraught with ethical, social and legal dilemmas. However, this breakthrough holds the key to understanding the earliest moments of our lives called the “black box” period of the development of the foetus — the period before a pregnancy’s progress can be detected on a scan. The stem cell-based models could provide a window to understanding cases of miscarriage and help study genetic disorders without having to use early embryos. The primitive embryos do not have a heart or a rudimentary brain but include cells that go on to form the placenta, the yolk sac and the embryo itself. The latest development — creating the first “complete” embryo model for mimicking all the key structures that emerge in the early human embryo— raises the possibility of further research into the subject that one day could lead to the development of a living creature out of the synthetic embryo. This makes a strong case for stringent legislation to curb malpractices. The breakthrough highlights how rapidly the science in this field has outpaced the law.

The importance of advancements in research cannot be overestimated, but the related ethical and legal issues should be addressed on priority. There is also a significant unanswered question on whether these structures, in theory, have the potential to grow into living creatures. Synthetic embryos may pose safety and social challenges. There is still a lot of uncertainty about the long-term effects and consequences of manipulating stem cells and creating synthetic life forms or cloning. There is a need for more rigorous testing and monitoring before applying these technologies to humans or animals. The laws and regulations related to the development of synthetic human embryos vary widely across different countries. While it is completely prohibited in Germany, Italy, Ireland, Poland and Slovakia, research is allowed under certain conditions in countries like the United States, UK, Japan, Canada, Australia, Singapore and South Korea. However, most of these regulations do not explicitly address synthetic human embryos. In India too, there is no specific legislation that regulates synthetic human embryo research. However, there are some guidelines that apply to stem cell research in general. The Indian Council of Medical Research issued the guidelines for stem cell research in 2017. There is a need for international collaboration, standardised guidelines and transparency in this field to ensure that the benefits of research are used for the human good.

Also Read Editorial: Boost for regional connectivity