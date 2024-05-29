Editorial: Lifestyle changes hold the key

Growing obesity, changes in dietary habits, specifically the increase in consumption of ultra-processed foods, and sedentary lifestyles are associated with higher cancer rates.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 29 May 2024, 11:47 PM

Unhealthy lifestyles are wreaking havoc on the lives of India’s youth. The latest study has revealed that there is a growing incidence of cancer among young people. This alarming trend must serve as a wake-up call for all the stakeholders in society — from healthcare policymakers to the educators and the vulnerable sections. According to the study, carried out by the Cancer Mukt Bharat Foundation, a non-profit organisation run by a group of public-spirited oncologists, people below the age of 40 account for nearly 20% of the total number of cancer cases reported in the country. And, significantly, nearly 60% of these patients are men. Experts have linked the rising risk of cancer in the younger generation with obesity, a sedentary lifestyle and higher consumption of ultra-processed food, besides tobacco and alcohol. The most prevalent cases are of head and neck cancer (26%), followed by gastrointestinal cancer (16%), breast cancer (15%) and blood cancer (9%). Spreading public awareness about the importance of adopting healthy lifestyles is the first step in the battle against the dreaded disease. Growing obesity, changes in dietary habits, specifically the increase in consumption of ultra-processed foods, and sedentary lifestyles are associated with higher cancer rates. A major worrying factor is the late detection of cancer in two-thirds of the cases, indicating low levels of awareness about screening. The study surveyed over 1,368 cancer patients across India from March 1 to May 15 this year. One of the key revelations from the study is the stage at which cancer is diagnosed.

Alarmingly, about 63% of cases were detected at stage 3 or 4, indicating late diagnosis, while only 27% were diagnosed at stage 1 or 2. This highlights the urgent need for increased cancer awareness and screening initiatives. The Cancer Mukt Bharat Foundation provides a free helpline for cancer patients with access to leading oncologists for expert guidance and support. India has earned the dubious distinction of being the cancer capital of the world and records more than a million new cases every year. The surge is estimated to surpass the global average by 2025. A focused approach is needed to handle cases of people under 40, who form an important segment of the working-age population. The case burden can be reduced by lifestyle modification and effective screening strategies that detect cancer in the early stages. India needs to be well prepared for this silent epidemic which threatens to derail the economic success story. Affordable and effective cancer care should be prioritised. Cancer research, too, must get the importance it deserves. A multipronged strategy can help India strongly combat the emperor of all maladies. It must be pointed out that some forms of cancer are totally preventable and curable, provided they are detected early. Unfortunately, India has been lackadaisical in implementing an effective screening mechanism.