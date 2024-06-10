Child with cancer becomes police inspector for a day in Hyderabad

During an interaction with the volunteers of Make - A Wish Foundation of India, Hyderabad Chapter, the boy shared with them that he wants to become a police officer.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10 June 2024, 08:42 PM

Hyderabad: In a heart-warming gesture, a child who is diagnosed with cancer was made a police inspector for a day at Nampally police station on Monday.

The boy K Venkata Subash, studying in seventh standard at a school in the city was diagnosed with Acute Myelogenous Leukaemia (AML) disease last year and is currently going treatment at MNJ Cancer Hospital at Red Hills.

The volunteers informed about it to their superiors who wrote to the Hyderabad Commissioner of Police and sought his help. The Hyderabad CP office asked the Inspector Nampally, B Abhilash to speak to the NGO.

After interacting with the police officials, the NGO took the boy dressed in a police uniform to the Nampally police station.

An overjoyed Subash stepped into the police station was greeted by the Inspector Abhilash, sub inspector P Sai Kumar and other staff.

He was taken around the police station for a while and explained about the basic policing initiative of Hyderabad police. Subash then headed to the chamber of the Inspector and for a while sat on the chair to get the feel of a police officer.