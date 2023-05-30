Editorial: Mammoth task in Manipur

Continued tensions have exposed chinks in the BJP’s much-touted strategy of forging unity among various ethnic groups

Hyderabad: Time is running out for the violence-hit and fear-stricken people of Manipur where ethnic clashes between Meiteis and Kukis have claimed over 100 lives in the last one month, exposing the fault lines from contested history. The continued tensions in the sensitive region have exposed chinks in the BJP’s much-touted strategy of forging unity among various ethnic groups in the northeastern States. The extremely volatile situation in the State can get worse unless the Centre takes major steps to resolve the crisis. As union Home Minister Amit Shah arrived in the strife-torn State to lead negotiations with various stakeholders to find a negotiated settlement, a massive anti-insurgency operation is underway against suspected Kuki militants, who had allegedly violated the ceasefire agreement signed with the government and resorted to shooting, arson and looting. The two communities have been embroiled in a fight since March following the Manipur High Court’s direction to the State to consider including the Meiteis, who are largely Hindus, in the Scheduled Tribes list. The Kukis, mostly Christians, feel threatened as the move would pave the path for Meiteis to own land in the forest and hill areas and get jobs at their expense. The long-standing disputes between migrants and indigenous people have further exacerbated the crisis. The failure of the BJP-led State government to tackle the conflict has widened polarisation. Now, with the Nagas, represented by the National Socialist Council of Nagaland — which has a truce treaty with the Centre — getting caught in the crossfire, a high-level intervention is needed to broker peace.

Efforts must be made to bring the warring groups to the negotiating table and iron out the differences through dialogue so that peace returns to the sensitive State. Apart from the law and order issue, the ruling BJP faces a revolt from its own legislators from the Kuki-Chin-Zo communities. The Kukis have blamed the Biren Singh government for the ongoing violence. On the other hand, the Meiteis have accused the Kuki militant groups of attacks on their land and property. Amid allegations of narco-terrorism and the Kukis being accused of attacking a Naga village, the situation is getting complicated in the sensitive State. Manipur, like most of northeastern India, is an amalgamation of multiple cultures, faiths and ethnicities, many with a history of mistrust and violence. The urgent need is to enforce peace and crack down on violent mobs. It is a mammoth task, given the delicate nature of the conflict and the ethnic, religious and geographic divides that have roiled the State for decades. After pulling off a deft political move in forming the Northeast Democratic Alliance (NEDA), the BJP has been claiming that it has largely succeeded in containing violence. However, the region continues to be restive. The Centre and the State have a tough task at hand in finding an amicable settlement.