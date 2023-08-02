Editorial: Nemesis catches up

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11:30 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

To let former US President Trump off the hook would be to abandon the law

Nemesis is finally catching up with Donald Trump, the divisive figure who had left a disturbing presidential legacy marked by moral and political indiscretions. Never in the history of America has any president been accused of plotting to hold onto power, despite being voted out of office, in an elaborate scheme of deception and intimidation that would lead to violence in the halls of Congress. The indictment of the maverick Republican on four counts, including conspiracy to defraud the country and conspiracy against the rights of citizens, is bound to have a profound impact on the future of American democracy. The dramatic development caps an inquiry into events surrounding the January 6, 2021, riot at the US Capitol by his supporters. Trump, who is running for president again, has already been charged in two other cases: mishandling classified files and falsifying business records to cover up a hush-money payment to a porn star during his 2016 presidential campaign. The 2020 electoral outcome revealed Trump as a sore loser who had no qualms about spreading conspiracy theories. His early announcement of a presidential run was apparently calculated and timed to politicise the series of indictments that he knew were coming. With the support of die-hard loyalists and the ultra-right-wing media outlets, he has been questioning the legitimacy of the inquiries initiated against him. There is little doubt that Trump conspired to interfere with or obstruct the transfer of power after the 2020 election.

Graceless in his defeat in the 2020 presidential elections, Trump even instigated mob violence. In April this year, a Manhattan grand jury indicted him with more than 30 counts of fraud, including falsification of payment records, in a case involving payment of $1,30,000 to adult film actress Stormy Daniels in October 2016 to buy her silence about their sexual encounter. In June, a federal grand jury in Florida charged Trump with 37 criminal counts, including unauthorised retention of national security secrets and obstruction of efforts by the government to retrieve the files that he took with him when he left office. What is astonishing is that the mounting legal troubles have not dented his status as the clear frontrunner for the Republican presidential nomination nor his popularity rating in comparison to the other Republican aspirants. In fact, the criminal charges have strengthened his position among the die-hard followers. With Trump gearing up to play the victim card, it will be a challenge for the US authorities to ensure that the legal proceedings are conducted peacefully. He must face justice despite the concerns about what it might mean on the streets, at the ballot box, and beyond. To let him off the hook would be to abandon the law. In the months ahead, the strength of America’s democracy will be tested in ways never before imagined.

