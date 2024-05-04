Mancherial continues to boil under torrid heatwave conditions

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 May 2024, 06:23 PM

Mancherial: Naspur mandal centre in the district recorded the maximum temperature of 46.3 degrees Celsius on Saturday. It was the second highest maximum temperature seen in the district after the maximum temperature 46.6 degrees C registered by Hajipur mandal on Friday.

The district continues to boil under relentless scorching heatwave conditions for the last two weeks. The maximum temperature of the district is hovering around 45 degrees C. It crossed 46 degrees C for the second day on Saturday. Sweltering heat wave is expected to prevail in the coming two days.

Due to torrid heat wave conditions, people are not venturing outdoors in the afternoon, fearing sunstroke. Roads wore a deserted look. Excavation of coal in open mining projects of SCCL was hit. Production of coal has declined by 20 percent, officials said. People are depending on watermelon, butter milk and and vendors of ice apples to beat the heat.