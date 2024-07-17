Editorial: No respite from terror

The surge in terror attacks in Jammu exposes the gaps in the security infrastructure

By Telangana Today Published Date - 17 July 2024, 11:51 PM

The surge in terror attacks in Jammu is a matter of grave concern as it exposes the gaps in the security infrastructure of a belt that saw long stretches of peace until recent years. The latest encounter in Doda district, resulting in the death of four Army personnel including a captain, points to a growing trend of foreign militants carrying out dare-devilry attacks targeting security forces. The emerging pattern is particularly alarming as it flies in the face of the Centre’s claim that terror activities have come down since the abrogation of Article 370, ending the special status of Jammu & Kashmir. In fact, several areas in Jammu have seen a surge in terror strikes since 2021. The Doda encounter came a week after the Kathua tragedy when five soldiers were killed in an ambush by militants on a convoy of Army trucks. One of the most tragic incidents occurred on June 9 when terrorists attacked a bus carrying pilgrims from the Shiv Khori temple in Reasi district, claiming the lives of nine persons. The Jammu region, known for its peaceful atmosphere, has been shaken in recent months by a series of ambushes on security vehicles, search parties and military convoys, particularly in the border districts of Poonch, Rajouri, Doda and Reasi, resulting in casualties among both civilians and security personnel. The back-to-back incidents reveal a clear pattern that Pakistani handlers are keen to reignite militancy in the Jammu region where it was believed to have been wiped out two decades ago.

Terrorist handlers from across the border appear to have become emboldened with the way they have been able to execute the attacks at will. Lack of adequate ground-level intelligence and hardened and motivated terrorists with meticulous planning are major contributing factors to the upsurge in terror strikes. Nearly all the attacks in the Jammu region recently were carried out by foreign terrorists. They are mainly using Kathua and parts of Samba to infiltrate into Indian territory and carry out these attacks using the dense forest cover. The militants are also bringing sophisticated equipment such as night-vision glasses and M4 rifles. There have also been increased instances of narco-terrorism, facilitated both by people and drones, generating adequate funds for distribution to locals and to fund terror activities. Several drones transporting drugs, explosives weapons and money have been caught in the region by security forces in the last few years. With the Jammu division seeing a rise in militant attacks over the last three years, many in the security establishment believe that bad roads have been one of the major challenges in the fight against the militant threat. Search parties are facing challenges navigating the dense forests on treacherous mountain terrain where pine trees reach a height of 200-250 feet and dense wild growth makes visibility difficult.