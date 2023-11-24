Editorial: Resurgence of terror

The terrorist threat goes much beyond the Kashmir Valley, posing a new security challenge

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:59 PM, Fri - 24 November 23

The spurt in terror attacks in Jammu & Kashmir is a grim reminder of Pakistan-sponsored nefarious elements spreading their tentacles in the region and exposes the hollowness of the government’s claims on restoration of normalcy. In the latest encounter in Rajouri district, five Army personnel, including two officers, were killed. The incident fits into a pattern of all major terror strikes in the region in the last two years: A majority of them occurring in the Rajouri-Poonch-Reasi belt situated to the south of the Pir Panjal mountain range that separates Jammu from the Kashmir Valley. It is a matter of big concern that terrorists have managed to strike at will in the area, with the Army losing 14 of its personnel so far this year. This includes two back-to-back ambushes on April 20 and May 5 that claimed the lives of 10 soldiers. The Rajouri-Poonch belt accounted for 46 deaths, including those of civilians, since January this year. It means that the terrorist threat goes much beyond the Kashmir Valley, posing a new security challenge. The Rajouri-Poonch axis is contiguous with South Kashmir, a major hub for militancy, and the Line of Control (LoC) with Pakistan. With an effective counter-terrorist security grid in place in Kashmir, terrorist outfits, notably Lashkar and Jaish, which have foreigners in their ranks, seem to have shifted to the Jammu side of the vast and sparsely populated forested terrain, with limited road connectivity. Going by the recurring instances of the LoC ceasefire violations, it is clear that Pakistani handlers are making concerted efforts to make the communally sensitive Jammu region a new ground for their proxies.

There is an urgent need to take a relook at the security system to check the militancy and, simultaneously, create conditions conducive to resuming the electoral process. The focus of the security forces and the J&K administration should not only be on neutralising terrorists but also on cracking down on their sympathisers. Four government employees, including a doctor and a policeman, were sacked by the authorities recently for their alleged terror links. They were accused of helping Pakistan-based terror outfits, providing logistical and financial support to terrorists and propagating their ideology, and indulging in secessionist propaganda. A strong message should go to the secessionists that their activities will not be tolerated. While it is a fact that the overall number of terror-related incidents has come down significantly over the last few years, the sudden spurt in violent attacks must prompt the Centre to introspect about its Kashmir policy. There can be no two opinions about the need for tough security measures to crush militancy and thwart the designs of its sponsors from across the border but a genuine empowerment of people alone can help restoration of peace and normalcy in the Valley. It is a long and arduous task that involves handling the situation with sensitivity and fairness.

