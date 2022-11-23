Editorial: Stop the hate peddler

By Telangana Today Updated On - 12:32 AM, Wed - 23 November 22

Qatar’s invitation to fugitive Islamist evangelist Zakir Naik to give religious lectures at the 2022 FIFA World Cup is highly deplorable. By this, Doha has only ended up undermining the spirit of the biggest sporting event. A radical preacher, who also faces charges of money laundering and hate speech in India, has no place in an international sporting event. In fact, it is ironic for any country to host someone who openly encourages terror attacks and makes public speeches promoting hatred against other religions. Qatar’s move is not only misguided and insensitive but also provocative. It sends a wrong message not only to India but also to the global community.

The radical preacher’s presence undermines the spirit of the beautiful game and goes against the core values of universalism and oneness that the hugely popular football tournament seeks to represent. In 2016, the Union Home Ministry had declared Zakir Naik-founded Islamic Research Foundation an unlawful association and banned it for five years. The MHA notification stated that the speeches of Naik were objectionable as he has been extolling known terrorists. Naik was also found to be promoting forcible conversion of the youth to Islam, justifying suicide bombings, and posting objectionable and derogatory comments against Hindus, Hindu gods and other religions. Naik’s ‘Peace TV’ network is banned even in Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Canada and the United Kingdom.

Among India’s most wanted fugitives, Naik fled to Malaysia where he has permanent residency but is banned from delivering religious speeches after inciting hate there too. He is also suspected of influencing the perpetrators of the Colombo and Dhaka bombings. There is overwhelming evidence to show that Naik continues to reach out to his followers in India by propagating his teachings through videos and making provocative speeches and lectures disseminated via various social media channels. Considering the controversies surrounding him and his nefarious track record of inflammatory utterances, Doha’s decision to provide him a platform at one of the biggest sporting events is intriguing.

India is expected to raise the issue at the diplomatic level, expressing its outrage. Patronage to entities that are known to foment terror and take pride in declaring their intent should invite a more broad-based response. The international community must speak in one voice to check the spread of religious hatred. The authoritative voices worldwide need to let the host nation know about feeling let down. India must continue its efforts for Naik’s extradition to bring him to justice as per the law of the land. At the same time, the country’s political and justice system must ensure that the actions against hate speech have to be non-negotiable and religion-neutral.