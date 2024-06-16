Editorial: Terror casts shadow over polls

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 June 2024, 11:55 PM

A spurt in terror attacks in Jammu & Kashmir —claiming ten lives within a week — has not only kept the security forces on their toes but also raised concerns in political circles over the deteriorating situation in the region. Terrorist handlers from across the border appear to have become emboldened with the way they have been able to execute the attacks at will. Terrorists have struck in Reasi, Kathua and Doda districts within a week, killing nine civilians and a CRPF jawan. In Jammu’s Reasi, gunmen opened fire on a private bus carrying pilgrims who were on their way to the Mata Vaishno Devi shrine. This attack coincided with the swearing-in ceremony of the new government at the Centre. The worrisome security situation poses a big challenge to the NDA 3.0. It has prompted the Prime Minister to direct officials to deploy the ‘full spectrum of counter-terror capabilities’. Home Minister Amit Shah too held a high-level meeting to review the security situation in Jammu & Kashmir and preparedness for the Amarnath Yatra. The encouraging turnout in Kashmir in the recent Lok Sabha elections has sent out a clear message that the people of the trouble-torn Valley have faith in the democratic process. However, terrorists and their handlers are unleashing violence in a bid to undermine the turnaround. The back-to-back militant attacks have cast a shadow over the upcoming Assembly election in the region as well as the Amarnath Yatra.

In 2023, a total of 59 people – 24 security personnel, seven civilians and 28 terrorists – were killed in Rajouri-Poonch. The attacks have continued across the belt this year. Since Jammu & Kashmir has not had a legislative Assembly for the past five years, the feedback loop of the political class to sensitise the security apparatus has been ominously missing. The Reasi attack reiterated the fact that addressing the security challenges in Jammu & Kashmir requires more than just a military approach; it must be embedded in local politics and a delicate societal equilibrium. The Supreme Court has directed the Centre to hold the Assembly polls in the region before September. The Amarnath Yatra, an annual pilgrimage to the cave shrine in Kashmir, is likely to begin on June 29 and conclude on August 19. Both events are challenging and call for heavy security deployment. Terror attacks at this time could divert security resources away from elections and the yatra. The Centre has reportedly deployed an additional 500 companies of the Central Armed Police Forces in the region as the Prime Minister plans to visit Srinagar on International Yoga Day, June 21. As J&K navigates these turbulent times, the government must enhance security measures and foster a sense of unity and resilience among the populace. Terrorism must not be allowed to derail the aspirations of the local