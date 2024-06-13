Editorial: Tragedy of migrants in Gulf

Reforming the Kafala system to grant workers greater autonomy and rights is crucial

Kuwaiti security forces gather outside the building which was engulfed by fire, in Kuwait City. Photo: AFP

The horrific death of over 42 Indians in a fire tragedy in Kuwait is a grim reminder of the appalling conditions that Indian workers endure in the Gulf countries. The blaze engulfed the building housing nearly 200 foreign workers in the Al-Mangaf area, south of Kuwait City. This tragedy, with its rising toll of casualties, casts a harsh light on the systemic issues plaguing migrant worker accommodations in the region. Thousands of Indian-origin workers in the Gulf, engaged in a wide range of occupations, are left to fend for themselves in the absence of valid documents and job security. Denied access to healthcare, human rights and proper legal status, their daily battle with the challenges of earning a livelihood needs to be understood with empathy. The workers, drawn by the promise of better wages and opportunities, often find themselves living in cramped, substandard conditions with minimal regard for their safety and well-being. The accommodation provided by employers is often overcrowded, poorly maintained and lacking in basic amenities, making them highly susceptible to disasters such as fires. Basic safety measures, such as fire alarms, extinguishers and emergency exits, are either absent or non-functional. The plight of these workers is further compounded by their precarious legal and social status. Migrant labourers in the Gulf countries often face significant barriers in advocating for their rights and improving their living conditions. The Kafala system, prevalent in many Gulf states, ties the legal status of workers to their employers, severely limiting their ability to seek better housing or challenge poor working conditions.

Fear of retaliation, deportation or loss of employment prevents many from voicing their concerns or demanding safer living environments. Indians continue to be the largest expatriate community in Kuwait, with an estimated population of over 10 lakh. Overall, nearly 87 lakh Indians work in the Gulf region, most of them employed as unskilled and semi-skilled workers such as carpenters, masons, domestic workers, food delivery riders and drivers. The Kuwait tragedy calls for urgent and comprehensive reforms to address the living conditions of the migrant workers. There must be stringent enforcement of safety regulations and regular inspections of worker accommodations. Employers must be held accountable for providing safe and habitable living conditions, with severe penalties for those who fail to comply. There needs to be a concerted effort to improve the legal and social protections for migrant workers. Reforming the Kafala system to grant workers greater autonomy and rights is crucial in empowering them to advocate for better living and working conditions. Establishing independent bodies to oversee labour rights and welfare can provide a much-needed support system for these vulnerable populations. The Centre must coordinate with the Gulf nations to ensure the welfare of migrant workers. Diplomatic efforts should focus on securing agreements that guarantee the protection of workers’ rights and the provision of adequate living conditions.