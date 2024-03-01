TS BIE relaxes one minute late norm for ongoing Intermediate exams

Asking students to reach their respective centres by 8.45 am, the BIE said students who reach late after 9 am would be given a five minutes grace period.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 1 March 2024, 09:23 PM

Hyderabad:In a relief for students appearing for the ongoing Intermediate Public Examinations (IPE), Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) on Friday relaxed the one minute late norm for the exams.

Students will now get five minutes of grace time to enter the centre after 9 am. This move from the TSBIE came in the wake of a second year student, Shiva Kumar, ending his life by jumping into an irrigation project, after he allegedly was refused entry into the examination hall citing the one minute late rule.

It asked district officials and chief superintendents of the centres to permit a grace period for students if they reach the centre late due to specific reasons.

The IPE that began on February 28 is being conducted from 9 am to 12 noon. Students are allowed into the centre one-hour prior to the examination and they are instructed to occupy their seats by 8.45 am.

A total of 22,394 intermediate first year students missed the English paper-I examination on Friday. Out of 5,00,936 students who registered 4,80,542 appeared for the examination during which four malpractice cases with three in Karimnagar and one Nizamabad were booked.

Meanwhile, the TSBIE will hold spot evaluation camps for the IPE in four phases commencing March 4.