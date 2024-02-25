Copying in intermediate exams: Criminal consequences loom

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) will be registering criminal cases against candidates resorting to copying, malpractice or impersonation etc., in the exams.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 25 February 2024, 08:51 PM

Hyderabad: Caught in a copying, indulging malpractice or impersonation act during the Intermediate Public Examinations commencing February 28? Then brace up to bear the brunt including criminal cases.

The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TS BIE) will be registering criminal cases against candidates resorting to copying, malpractice or impersonation etc., in the exams. Such candidates will be debarred from the examinations as well.

Strict action will also be initiated against the officers / managements who resort to malpractices / irregularities in the exams. This stern warning has come from the Board as the intermediate exams slated to be held from February 28 to March 19.

A total of 9,80,978 including 4,78,718 first and 5,02,260 second students registered for the examinations that will be conducted at 1,521 centres established across the State.

The Board appointed 1,521 chief superintendents, and an equal number of departmental officers. Similarly, 27,900 invigilators will be on invigilation duties in centres. To prevent malpractice cases, 75 flying and 200 sitting squads have been constituted.

To help students navigate to their respective centres, the Board has made available the TSBIE centre locator application that can be downloaded from the Google Playstore. Students can locate centres with hall ticket and centre code input in the application that will aid in ascertaining distance and exact time to reach the centre.

The Board has already hosted hall tickets for download on its website https://tsbie.cgg.gov.in/. Students have been asked to check correctness of photo, signature, name, medium, subject appearing etc., indicated on the hall tickets. They were told to locate the centre a day in advance in order to get familiar with the route and location. The Board has set up a State control room with the telephone no. 040-24655027 and issues with regards to exams can be reported to the control room.