Education sector derailed: BRS leader Gellu Srinivas Yadav

He said the state of affairs in the education department, which continued to be directly under the stewardship of the Chief Minister, started fast deteriorating.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 14 June 2024, 04:32 PM

Hyderabad: Sounding a warning to the State government against supporting the fleecing tendencies of the private educational institutions in the state, Gellu Srinivas Yadav, BRS leader and former Chairman of the State Tourism Development Corporation on Thursday demanded the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to initiate immediate measures to put the education sector back on the rails.

Addressing a news conference at Telangana Bhavan, he said the state of affairs in the education department, which continued to be directly under the stewardship of the Chief Minister, started fast deteriorating. There was hardly any review on the functioning of the educational institutions so far despite the fact that the new academic year has commenced without a proper monitoring system being put in place.

Stating that the EAPCET counseling was scheduled to commence in the state on June 27, he said many students were yet to get their certificated issued by the educational institutions concerned. He voiced concern over the fate of students whose certificates were being held by private institutions and colleges for releasing their fee dues.

He said the private institutions were ruling he roost, effecting a hefty hike in the tuition fees this year. Every student was forced to yield Rs 15000 to Rs 30000 additionally in the form different fees. He alleged that the Chief Minister, who was holding the education portfolio, had given a free hand to the private educational institutions and allowed them to hike the fees without any regulatory mechanism coming in their way.