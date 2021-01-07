Education should play key role in achieving social integrity: Ghanta Chakrapani

He said educational institutions should widely propagate the constitutional ideals and the spirit of Telangana movement through the curriculum and expressed his idea of curriculum to be tailored to the local needs.

2021-01-07

Hyderabad: Education should play a key role in achieving social integrity along with national unity, said Prof Ghanta Chakrapani, former Chairman, Telangana State Public Service Commission. Speaking in a webinar on ‘Role of Higher Educational Institutions in National Development – Social Responsibility of Students’ organised by the Department of Telugu, Government City College on Thursday, Prof Chakrapani called on to educate students by imparting the philosophies to make them universal mankind.

He said educational institutions should widely propagate the constitutional ideals and the spirit of Telangana movement through the curriculum and expressed his idea of curriculum to be tailored to the local needs.

College principal Dr V Vijayalakshmi said there should be an education system that contributes to all-round development of the students and curricula should be designed in this direction. College vice-principal Dr Viplav Dutt Shukla, Department of Telugu Head, A Sujatha, faculty and more than 450 students participated in the webinar.

