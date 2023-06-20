EECP Therapy: A Revolutionary Approach for Heart Failure Patients

EECP therapy is a non-invasive outpatient treatment that utilizes gentle pressure waves to enhance blood flow to the heart.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 02:38 PM, Tue - 20 June 23

New Delhi: Heart failure is a widespread condition causing distressing symptoms like chest pain, fatigue, and shortness of breath. While conventional treatments exist, a promising alternative called EECP therapy has emerged, showing significant potential in improving symptoms and enhancing the quality of life for individuals with heart failure.

Understanding EECP Therapy

EECP therapy, also known as Enhanced External Counterpulsation, is a non-invasive outpatient treatment that utilizes gentle pressure waves to enhance blood flow to the heart.

By applying inflatable cuffs to the legs, thighs, and buttocks, the cuffs inflate and deflate rhythmically, mirroring the heart's natural pumping action.

The Mechanism of EECP Therapy

EECP therapy operates by boosting blood flow to the heart. This increased circulation enhances heart muscle function while reducing its workload. As a result, patients often experience a reduction or elimination of chest pain, improved exercise tolerance, and increased energy levels.

Conditions Treated with EECP Therapy

EECP therapy extends beyond heart failure treatment and offers potential benefits for

various conditions, including:

 Chronic stable angina

 Cardiac syndrome X

 Cerebrovascular disease

 Kidney failure

 Left ventricular dysfunction

 Lung disease

 Peripheral artery disease

It is essential to seek immediate medical attention if experiencing symptoms associated with unstable angina.

Who qualifies for EECP therapy?

The following people may be eligible for EECP therapy:

 People with chronic stable angina who have not responded to other treatments

 People who are not candidates for surgery or angioplasty

 People who have experienced renewed symptoms after surgery or angioplasty

EECP therapy is generally safe and well-tolerated. However, it is important to talk to your doctor before starting treatment if you have any underlying medical conditions.

The Advantages of EECP Therapy

EECP therapy has demonstrated compelling advantages in alleviating symptoms and enhancing the overall well-being of heart failure patients. Key benefits include:

Alleviation of Chest Pain: By improving blood flow to the heart and reducing strain on the heart muscle, EECP therapy effectively minimizes or eliminates chest pain.

Enhanced Exercise Tolerance:

Improved delivery of oxygenated blood to the heart muscle enables individuals to engage in more extended and active exercise sessions without experiencing excessive fatigue.

Increased Energy Levels:

EECP therapy boosts heart efficiency and reduces cardiac workload, resulting in heightened energy levels for individuals with heart failure and promoting a more vibrant lifestyle.

Reduced Dependency on Medication:

EECP therapy has the potential to reduce the need for medication in heart failure patients. As symptoms improve, the necessity for medication may decrease, offering a more holistic and natural approach to managing the condition.

Improved Quality of Life:

By alleviating symptoms, enhancing exercise capacity, and increasing energy levels, EECP therapy significantly improves the overall quality of life for individuals living with heart failure, reducing limitations and enhancing well-being.

EECP has shown to enhance kidney filtration capabilities, resulting in improved kidney function.

EECP treatment has been found to enhance blood flow to the kidneys by up to 21%. This increased blood flow improves the efficiency of kidney filtration, aiding in the removal of waste products from the blood. In an Indian study, even patients with advanced heart and kidney disease showed improvement in the glomerular filtration rate (GFR), a measure of kidney function, by up to 20% after undergoing EECP

treatment.

During the course of EECP treatment, harmful hormones like endothelin and renin, which constrict blood vessels and raise blood pressure, are reduced by 75-80%. Additionally, EECP has been shown to increase urine output and facilitate the elimination of excess sodium and chloride. These effects make EECP a potential preventive and wellness treatment for preserving kidney function and preventing kidney failure, particularly in individuals with minimal damage.

For individuals with diabetes and hypertension, conditions where protein leakage in the urine is an early indicator of kidney disease, preventive EECP treatment can offer significant benefits in preventing kidney failure and improving kidney function.

Determining Suitability for EECP Therapy

To determine if EECP therapy is suitable for your specific needs, it is crucial to consult with your doctor. They will evaluate your condition and provide personalized recommendations regarding the most appropriate treatment options.

Accessing EECP Therapy

Renew Medical Center is a renowned provider of EECP therapy, offering over two decades of experience in the field. They can provide comprehensive information and support, helping you make informed decisions about your healthcare journey.

To inquire about EECP therapy and contact Renew Medical Center, use the following contact information:

Bengaluru: +91-886 755 4231

Mumbai: +91-959 486 4331

Hyderabad: +91-800 874 5871

Website: www.renewmed.in

Conclusion

EECP therapy presents a revolutionary approach for managing heart failure, offering significant improvements in symptoms and overall well-being. If you are considering EECP therapy as a treatment option, don't hesitate to reach out to Renew Medical Center for guidance and support. Their experienced professionals can provide the information you need to make informed decisions about your healthcare.