10K Independence Day run to raise funds for heart failure patients

Cardiac Rehab Foundation is organizing the run in collaboration with Life’s A Pitch on August 13 at Necklace Road.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:57 PM, Sun - 6 August 23

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Cardiac Rehab Foundation in collaboration with Life’s A Pitch is organizing a special Independence Day 10K run to raise funds for heart failure patients on Sunday, August 13 at Necklace Road. The exclusive run aims to raise funds for heart failure patients, heart transplant recipients, and heart attack survivors.

In addition to 10K distance, the Independence Day 10K run will also feature other distances including 5K, 3K and 2K. While the 10K will be a timed run, the other distances will not be timed. Over 1200 amateur runners, health enthusiasts and individuals who earlier faced heart ailments but have been rehabilitated and are actively involved in running will be participating in the special run.

Exciting cash prizes totaling Rs. One lakh will be awarded to the top three finishers in all age categories for the 10K run, and to the top 5 winners in the 5K run for both men and women.

Earth Needs You, an NGO focused on Environmental Conservation, as our waste management partner, and HPCL as our corporate partner. The 10K run will commence at 6 am, followed by the 5K run at 6:30 am, and the 2K and 3K runs at 7:30 am.