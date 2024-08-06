Efforts on to address issues raised on accommodation: Nizam College management

By Telangana Today Published Date - 6 August 2024, 08:53 PM

Hyderabad: The Nizam College management said efforts were being made to address the issues raised on accommodation in ladies hostel by the protesting undergraduate students.

In a statement on Tuesday, Nizam College Principal Prof. B Bhima said the ladies hostel designed to house 350 students was already more than its capacity accommodating 443 students – 293 UG and 150 PG students.

As per criteria for hostel admission, first preference was to budgeted course followed by self-finance programmes besides distance. However, situation has arisen due to the high demand for on-campus accommodation among undergraduate and postgraduate women students, he said adding that, “efforts are being made to address the issue and ensure that all residents have a comfortable and safe living environment.”

For the last couple of days, the UG students have been staging protests demanding the management to provide full hostel accommodation to them and claimed some of them were forced to stay outside as hostel accommodation was being shared with the PG students.

In 2022, the college accommodated only PG students in the newly built hostel. Following this, undergraduate girl students protested demanding accommodation as a result of which, the Commissionerate of Collegiate Education directed the college management and Osmania University authorities to allot 50 per cent each to UG and PG girl students.