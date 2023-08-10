Efforts on to develop ancient Sri Laxminarasimha temple in Nirmal: Indrakaran

The minister further said that a canal of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme was named after the deity and a road facility would be created for the convenience of devotees.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 06:11 PM, Thu - 10 August 23

Nirmal: Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said that efforts were being made to develop the ancient Sri Laxminarasimha Swamy temple at Kalwa village in Dilawarpur mandal. He participated in an oath-taking ceremony of the governing body of the shrine on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, Reddy said that the abode of Lord Laxminarasimha Swamy was being developed spending Rs 2.25 crore. A Kalyana Mandapam was also being constructed on the premises of the shrine costing Rs 1 crore. A holy pond, which was in dilapidated condition, would be renovated soon, he stated.

The minister further said that a canal of Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme was named after the deity and a road facility would be created for the convenience of devotees. He praised G Chinna Narsaiah for donating land for the shrine.

He informed that a temple of Pochamma was being built at an estimated cost of Rs 12 crore and using rare black stone at Adelli village in Sarangapur mandal. He felicitated Pujaram Mahesh, chairman of the governing committee, directors P Srinivas Reddy, Chinna Narsaiah, Preetham Reddy, Angoth Vimala, Damma Mahesh and Pudari Shiva with a shawl and bouquet.

Later, he was felicitated by members of the committee for gracing the occassion. Endowment department’s inspector administered the oath.