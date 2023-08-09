KCR striving for welfare of tribals: Indrakaran Reddy

The Forest minister paid tributes to tribal legends Kumram Bheem and Ramji Gond to mark the World Indigenous People's day observed here on Wednesday.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:07 PM, Wed - 9 August 23

Minister Indrakaran Reddy pays tributes to tribal legends Kumram Bheem and Ramji Gond to mark World Indigenous People Day observed in Nirmal on Wednesday

Nirmal: Forest minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy said many great persons had sacrificed lives for protection of rights, culture and traditions of aboriginal tribals in the State. He paid tributes to tribal legends Kumram Bheem and Ramji Gond to mark the World Indigenous People’s day observed here on Wednesday.

Reddy said the day was celebrated to signify the sacrifices of many personalities who laid down their lives for the rights of aboriginal people. Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao was striving hard for the welfare of the ethnic tribes by introducing a slew of welfare schemes and developmental programmes.

Four lakh acres of forest land was being given to 1.52 lakh tribals. Tribal villages were converted into gram panchayats, while the quota of reservation to members of STs was enhanced from six percent to 10 percent in educational institutions and government jobs. Tribal habitations were now equipped with road and electricity facilities besides basic amenities. A Banjara Bhavan was being constructed in Nirmal costing Rs 2 crore.

Collector K Varun Reddy and ZP Chairperson K Vijayalaxmi were present.

The Minister later handed over cheques of Kalyana Laksmi and Shaadi Mubarak schemes to 278 beneficiaries belonging to Soan, Mamada, Sarangapur, Dilawarpur and Nirmal mandals.