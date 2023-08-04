283.82 crore saplings planted in Telangana: Indrakaran Reddy

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:46 PM, Fri - 4 August 23

Hyderabad: Stating that the State government was striving to enhance green coverage in the State, Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy informed that so far about 283.82 crore saplings have been planted under the Telanganaku Haritha Haram programme in the State.

Replying to a question raised by BRS members P Srinivas Reddy, T Ravindra Rao and D Srinivas during Question Hour in the Legislative Council, the Minister said the State government had spent Rs. 11,095 crore to plant 283.82 crore saplings across the State since 2015-16.

About 14,800 nurseries were working under Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA), Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation(GHMC) and Forest Department, through which saplings were being supplied for the programme, he said.

Following successful implementation of Haritha Haram programme, there had been a considerable increase in green cover in the State, he said, adding that as per India State of Forest Report(ISFR) there had been a cumulative increase of green cover by 7.70 percent between 2015-2021 in the State.

The Forest Department was implementing various schemes for generating livelihood for the tribal living in forest areas, he said, adding that about Rs. 38.44 crore worth of forest produce were being procured from 4205 tribal families.

Under the Chief Minister’s Giri Vikasam scheme about 66,664.28 acres of land belonging to 23,082 tribal farmers was brought under cultivation with an expenditure of Rs. 126 crore, he said.

About 173 MSME units have been sanctioned Rs. 29.60 crore benefitting 1161 Scheduled Castes, he said.

Commenting on the demand to ban Conocarpus plant, which causes considerable damage to walls, drains and pipelines and can lead to a huge spike in water consumption, he said the government had already stopped its planting .

Referring to monkey menace, he said the government was capturing monkeys whenever it received complaints and leaving them into deep forest, but again they were going back to villages. “Government is looking for solutions. We want the monkeys to stay in the forest,”he said.