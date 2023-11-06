| Watch Eflu Students Taken Into Custody As They Start Indefinite Hunger Strike On Campus

Demanding justice for the victim of an alleged sexual assault on the campus and arrest of the perpetrators, six students commenced indefinite hunger strike.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 03:10 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Photo: X

Hyderabad: A few students from English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) were picked up by police when they launched an indefinite hunger strike within the campus on Monday.

Demanding justice for the victim of an alleged sexual assault on the campus and arrest of the perpetrators, six students commenced indefinite hunger strike, while several other students were on a relay hunger strike.

Scuffle ensued between students and police, when the latter tried to pick-up those preparing to launch the indefinite hunger strike. “Six students including two who are on a relay hunger strike have been picked up by the police,” a protesting student said.

According to protesting students, the police also detained some of the Osmania University students who joined the protest.

The EFLU students demanded immediate withdrawal of the FIRs and show cause notices against students who recently protested over the alleged sexual assault on the woman student. They also demanded reconstitution of the ICC with elected student representatives, strictly in accordance with UGC regulations, and without administrative members.

Stating that Telangana Assembly elections were not an impediment, students demanded the university to hold Students’ union elections immediately. “We insist that these demands be met immediately, and a declaration of the same be given to us in writing,” students said.