EFLU Management urge students to call off protests

The management of EFLU maintained that senior functionaries interacted with protesting students at the Main Gate, where they were staging a protest

By Telangana Today Published Date - 10:18 PM, Mon - 6 November 23

Hyderabad: The senior administrative functionaries of the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) on Monday fervently appealed to the protesting students to call off their protest in view of maintaining the vibrant academic atmosphere on the University campus and keep restraint till the police complete their investigation.

The management of EFLU maintained that senior functionaries interacted with protesting students at the Main Gate, where they were staging a protest. The senior administrative functionaries informed the students that the administration of the EFLU fully understands the concerns of the students on the reported sexual assault, a press release said.

But the demand of EFLU students regarding the arrest of culprits is not in the hands of the university as the police are thoroughly investigating the reported incident.

The administrative functionaries requested the students to help the university administration in case they have any information about the movement of suspects on the campus or any other clue with regard to the incident.

The University clarifies that with regard to the composition of the Internal Complaints Committee (ICC), the students claim that the Chairperson is holding the post of the Dean is not correct.

She did not hold the post of the Dean or Head at the time of her appointment as the Presiding Officer of the ICC.

The administration made it clear that the ICC is constituted entirely as per the UGC regulations except the three student representatives.

The university administration already issued a circular that the elections would be held after the completion of the Legislative Assembly elections in Telangana. Definitely, elected student representatives would be inducted into the ICC as per the requirement.

With regard to the implementation of strict security measures on the campus on increased surveillance on the campus – on one hand students are saying that there was no CCTV covering the area of alleged offence and on the other hand some of the students are saying that surveillance increased on the campus.

The University administration emphasizes that whatever measures that the University takes is in the best interest of the students and their safety. We are more careful and these measures are only some attempts to prevent any further untoward incidents happening on the campus.

With regard to the allegations of restrictions on students’ mobility and access to campus spaces, the University administration states that it is completely false. No student was restricted to using any space in the campus. Most of the students move around the campus until late hours on nights. No one prevents them from moving around.

The University administrative functionaries appealed that one should also look at the developmental activities that the University has been taking up for the holistic development of the students.

Also Read Hyderabad: Gas pipeline leak causes two injuries