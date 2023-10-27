EFLU postpones students’ council elections due to upcoming Telangana Legislative Assembly elections

Hyderabad: The English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) postponed the elections to the EFLU Students’ Council scheduled next month citing the Telangana Legislative Assembly elections to be held on November 30.

In a circular issued late on Thursday night, the university said, “In view of the Legislative Assembly (Vidhan Sabha) Elections in the Telangana State, where the University is located, the elections proposed to be conducted for the “EFLU Students’ Council” are postponed.”

According to a senior official, due to State Assembly elections, the police department did not give the university a nod for holding the students’ council polls as it cannot provide security. The university will hold polls to the students’ council immediately after the State Assembly elections, the official said.

The varsity’s decision received severe criticism from the student community, who sought to know why the State Assembly election schedule announced on October 9 was not taken into cognizance while announcing students’ council elections schedule on October 16.

“The university postponed students’ council elections right after the protest demanding fair investigation of the sexual assault case, reconstitution of the SPARSH and resignation of the responsible authorities,” said Fraternity Movement EFLU and demanded the varsity to hold elections, including the representatives to the ICC as per the initial schedule.