Eight convicted for assaulting cop in Adilabad

A court in Adilabad on Monday convicted and sentenced eight persons for assaulting a Sub-Inspector four years ago

Adilabad: A court in Adilabad on Monday convicted and sentenced eight persons including two women of a family to imprisonment for six months or to pay a fine of Rs.30,000 for assaulting a Sub-Inspector four years ago.

Judge of a special court for SC, ST cases P Shivaram Prasad pronounced the verdict awarding the imprisonment or fine after finding Peliyagan Shyam, Rajesham, Pool Singh, Vishnu, Anjan, Aparna, Ramu and Saina Bai from Eswarnagar in Indervelli mandal guilty for attacking the then Sub-Inspector A Gangaram who was visiting the village as part of probing into a case in 2019.

The then Utnoor DSP N Venkatesh had taken up investigations and filed a charge-sheet.