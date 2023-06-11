MLA Jogu Ramanna participates in Ganganeella Jatara in Adilabad

Ramanna along with women carried a sacred container filled with water on his head and circumambulated a temple and offered the water to Lord Shiva, as part of the ritual

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:50 PM, Sun - 11 June 23

MLA Ramanna takes part in Ganganeella jatara celebrated in Adilabad on Sunday.

Adilabad: MLA Jogu Ramanna participated in a ritual titled Ganganeella Jatara performed by women seeking good rainfall in this agriculture season here on Sunday.

Ramanna along with women carried a sacred container filled with water on his head and circumambulated a temple and offered the water to Lord Shiva, as part of the ritual. He then performed special prayers wishing for sufficient rains to grow various crops. He said that it was important to carry forward ancient rituals and traditions.

Former agriculture market committee chairman Mettu Prahlad, councilor Ashok Swamy and many others were present.

