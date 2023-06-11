Group I prelims: Mancherial sees 65.7 per cent attendance, Adilabad records 71.2 per cent

9,243 candidates from Mancherial applied for the examination. Of them, 6,076 candidates appeared for it. Whereas, 4,440 candidates out of total 6,190 aspirants took the examination in Adilabad

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:20 PM, Sun - 11 June 23

Mancherial/Adilabad: The preliminary examination of Group I service saw attendance of 65.74 per cent. The examination was conducted in several parts of the district on Sunday.

According to information provided by district authorities, 9,243 candidates from the district applied for the examination. Of them, 6,076 candidates appeared for it, reflecting 65.74 per cent of attendance. Twenty seven venues were created in the district. Collector Badavath Santosh along with Deputy Commissioner of Police Sudhir Kekan inspected venues in Bellampalli and Mancherial.

Meanwhile, 4,440 candidates out of total 6,190 aspirants took the examination in Adilabad district, suggesting 71.20 per cent of attendance. Nineteen centres were arranged in the district. Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code was imposed around the venues. Xerox centres remained closed. Superintendent of Police D Uday Kumar Reddy inspected venues in the district centre.

