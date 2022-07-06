Eight cyber fraudsters from Maharashtra arrested in Hyderabad

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 08:36 PM, Wed - 6 July 22

Representational Image

Hyderabad: The Tukaram Gate police arrested 8 persons from Maharashtra who were allegedly cheating the public on the pretext of selling electronic gadgets at cheap prices by advertising on social media platforms.

The arrested persons were Nilesh (24), Satyam Kalyan (20), Vinod Parte (22), Ashutosh Talpe (23), Pratik (21), Omkar Bhalchim (21), Ganesh Manohar (21) and Mahesh Bagu Chimte (21). Two others, Francisco alias Akash of Rajasthan, and Dhyaneswar of Pune were absconding.

According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Chandana Deepthi, the gang was posting advertisements on Instagram claiming they were selling mobile phones and other electronic goods at cheap prices.

“The gang uploaded pictures of gadgets on an Instagram page along with a price tag. Whenever anyone contacted them, they would send the pictures and fix a deal. On the pretext of an advance, they would ask victims to send money online or via e-payment gateways. Later, they would collect additional money on the pretext of GST and other amounts,” the DCP said.

The police has issued orders to freeze 94 bank accounts operated by the gang and seized 51 ATM cards, 9 SIM cards, 30 mobile phones, two laptops and one Point of Sale (PoS) machine from them.

The gang was arrested after a victim approached the police. Local cyber warriors assisted by the law and order team tracked and nabbed the gang.