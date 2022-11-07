Eight govt medical colleges set to be unveiled in Telangana

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 10:53 PM, Mon - 7 November 22

Hyderabad: For the first time in Telangana, the stage is set to inaugurate eight government medical colleges — established at a cost of Rs 4,080 crore — in a single day. The State Health Department has tentatively scheduled to inaugurate the colleges, which will provide 1,200 additional MBBS seats, on November 15.

Health Minister T Harish Rao on Monday said the State government established the colleges without any kind of financial help from the Centre. Moreover, this is for the first time in Telangana that in one single stroke, eight new government medical colleges in Sangareddy, Mahabubabad, Mancherial, Jagtial, Wanaparthy, Kothagudem, Nagarkurnool and Ramagundam will offer 1,200 medical seats for this academic year to MBBS students.

The Telangana government spent Rs 510 crore each, amounting to Rs 4,080 crore, to develop the colleges. Adjoining district hospitals have been upgraded and attached to the colleges.

Apart from the 1,200 MBBS seats, an additional 1,068 seats from private medical colleges will also be available to students from this academic year after the State government’s decision to reserve 85 per cent of B-category medical seats in private medical colleges for students from Telangana.

In 2014, Telangana had a total of 850 medical seats and by 2022, the number has increased to 2,901. The Health Department also secured 192 additional PG government medical seats in Telangana. With this, the total number of PG government medical seats has reached 1,249, while in 2014, there were only 613 PG seats in government hospitals.