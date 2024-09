| Eight Held For Cockfighting In Asifabad

Police seized Rs 2,120 and five roosters from them.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 2 September 2024, 08:20 PM

Kumram Bheem Asifabad: Eight persons were arrested for allegedly involved in banned cock-fighting at Adipelli village in Chintalamanepalli mandal on Monday.

Police said that the eight persons belonging to Adipelli were apprehended when they were indulging in the offence, following a tip-off.