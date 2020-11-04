Eight injured as car overturns at ORR

By | Published: 12:32 am

Hyderabad: A six year-old child died and seven other family members were injured when a Tavera car on the way to Shadnagar from Yadadri overturned at ORR Shamshabad on Tuesday evening. The condition of two more injured persons was stated to be critical.

The victim was identified as Akhil Babu (6) who along with his family members was travelling in the ill-fated vehicle. The vehicle overturned at Kothwalguda ORR stretch. “The driver was speeding the vehicle resulting in the accident. The injured are shifted to Osmania General Hospital for treatment,” said P Vijay Kumar, SHO RGI Airport police station.

The police shifted the vehicle away from the carriageway using a crane. A case is registered and the police are investigating.

