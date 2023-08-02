Eight Maoist militia members arrested in Kothagudem

The arrested were members of the Maoist Pamed Area Committee’s Kanchala Rasapalli RPC Militia Committee

By Telangana Today Published Date - 07:43 PM, Wed - 2 August 23

Police arrested eight CPI (Maoist) Party militia members at Tippapuram forest area in Cherla mandal in Kothagudem district on Wednesday.

Bhadrachalam ASP Paritosh Pankaj in a statement informed that the militia members were arrested in a joint combing operation conducted by Cherla police, special party police, CRPF 141 Bn and 81 Bn personnel. The arrested were members of the Maoist Pamed Area Committee’s Kanchala Rasapalli RPC Militia Committee. They along with other Maoist planted a 12 kg landmine beneath a BT road between Gorukonda and Chennapuram villages in Cherla mandal in last July.

Cases were registered against them under Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, Explosives Act and different Sections of IPC at Cherla police station and they would be produced before Bhadrachalam court for judicial remand, the ASP said.

