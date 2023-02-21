Maoist Sabari LOS commander arrested by Police in Kothagudem

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:04 PM, Tue - 21 February 23

Police arrested Maoist party Sabari LOS commander Paddam Kosaiah in Cherla mandal in Kothagudem district on Tuesday.

Kothagudem: Police arrested CPI (Maoist) party Sabari LOS commander (ACM) Paddam Kosaiah alias Sandeep, who carries a cash reward of Rs 4 lakh on his head, in Cherla mandal in the district on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police Dr. Vineeth G in a statement here said that the Maoist was caught in Erraboru forest area during combing operation by Cherla police, special party personnel and CRPF 141 Bn jawans.

Sandeep of Chennapuram village in the mandal joined the Maoists in 2017 as militia member. Since Oct 2022 he has been working as the Sabari LOS commander and carries an SLR weapon. He was involved in the kidnap and murder of Kurnapalli deputy sarpanch in Cherla mandal in August 2022.

He was also involved in the murder of MPTC member N Srinivas in July 2019, killing of 17 CRPF jawans in an ambush under Chintaguppa PS limits in March 2020 and killing of 24 CRPF jawans at Tekulagudem under Tarrem PS limits in Chhattisgarh State in April 2021.

During interrogation Sandeep confessed to police that he tried to surrender to police many times but the Maoist leaders forced him to commit crimes. There were 27 cases booked against him in Telangana, seven cases in AP and eight cases in Chhattisgarh State.

An IED training book, 10 gelatin sticks, two detonators, cordex wire, one tiffin box, electric wire, batteries and Maoist literature were seized from him, the statement said.